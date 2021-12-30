ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Rest of the World Junior Championships has been canceled due to COVID-19

By Vita Walton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe remainder of the World Junior Hockey Championships in Canada have been canceled due to fears of the COVID-19 outbreak. The International Ice Hockey Federation announced this Wednesday on the recommendation of the organization’s medical officials. Citing the spread of the coronavirus and the omicron variant, the IIHF canceled the rest...

