ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL alters COVID protocols after new CDC guidelines

By Mollie Walker
NYPost
NYPost
 6 days ago

In response to the new isolation guidelines for COVID-19 cases issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the NHL and the NHL Players Association announced Wednesday modifications to the league’s coronavirus protocols.

The CDC reduced the recommended time for isolation after a positive test from 10 days to five, and the NHL is following suit. Fully vaccinated players who meet the required conditions may now return to their respective teams after five days. That also applies to fully vaccinated hockey operations staff, including coaches.

“While the changes apply on a League-wide basis, all personnel will still have to comply with the applicable health and safety regulations in their jurisdictions, including the Federal and Provincial COVID health and safety mandates in Canada, which may be more restrictive than the Protocol,” a press release read.

If a player has no symptoms or his symptoms clear up after five days, he may return to practices and games if he registers either a negative lab-based PCR test or two negative molecular point of care tests collected less than two hours apart. Medical clearance from each club and local health authorities is also required.

Players are also instructed to continue wearing masks around others for an additional five days, aside from practices and games. The NHL plans to reevaluate these guidelines, with help from medical experts, on or before Jan. 12.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18vhfR_0dYgVpHw00
Fully vaccinated NHL players who test positive can now return to their teams in as little as five days.

According to the CDC website, the adjustment of the recommended quarantine period was made due to the discovery that a majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness — generally in the one to two days prior to onset of symptoms and the two to three days after.

The announcement comes shortly after the NHL was forced into an early holiday recess due to a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases around the league, which shut down 10 of 32 teams. There were at least 24 teams with one player in protocol at one point. Amid all the postponed games, the NHL also pulled out of the Olympics in order to reschedule those games during what was scheduled to be a Feb. 6-22 break.

“The Omicron variant is spreading quickly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky says on the official website. “CDC’s updated recommendations for isolation and quarantine balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and booster doses.

“These updates ensure people can safely continue their daily lives. Prevention is our best option: get vaccinated, get boosted, wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas of substantial and high community transmission, and take a test before you gather.”

Comments / 0

Related
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Study Finds More Evidence Suggesting COVID-19 Vaccines Are Safe For Pregnant Women

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New research out of Minnesota is suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and their babies. According to a new study co-authored by researchers at Twin Cities-based HealthPartners, COVID vaccines given to pregnant women do not appear to cause preterm birth or small-for-gestational age at birth for the child. “This data is reassuring and paints an even clearer picture about COVID-19 vaccine safety among pregnant people,” said Dr. Elyse Kharbanda, senior author on the study and executive director of research with HealthPartners Institute. “I hope anyone who is unvaccinated and pregnant will look at...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Health And Safety#Pcr
wspa.com

CDC announces new COVID-19 guidelines; Upstate medical professional weighs in

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) As the COVID-19 holiday surge continues across our nation, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines and recommended steps to follow. Among the new guidelines is lowering isolation time for people with COVID-19 and those who are considered close contacts. According to our nation’s...
SPARTANBURG, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Healthcare worker shames Covid-positive patient she tested – then saw out shopping

A healthcare worker has gone viral after posting a TikTok video in which she lambasts a Covid-positive patient she apparently tested earlier in the day – then saw out shopping.TikTok user @eliicoco, masked and pictured in blue scrubs, shot the video at an undisclosed Ross location, writing, “When you see the patient that you swabed (sic) earlier who tested positive for Covid in the line at Ross” accompanied by a crying emoji.Set the soundtrack of Coolio’s 90s hit Gangsta’s Paradise, she added: “I told you to stay home and recover sis.”The wildly contagious coronavirus variant Omicron has been sweeping...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
news9.com

New CDC Guidelines For Healthcare Workers

The CDC is adjusting guidelines for healthcare workers to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and eliminate staff shortages. The CDC is now recommending vaccinated healthcare workers to not quarantine if they are exposed to the virus. Workers who test positive and are asymptomatic can return to work after seven...
HEALTH SERVICES
okcfox.com

OKCPS releases COVID guidelines following new advice from CDC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City Public Schools released updated COVID guidelines following new recommendations from the CDC. "As you may already be aware, on Monday, the CDC released updated guidance related to isolation and quarantine for COVID-19. OKCPS will align our current procedures with the new guidance," the school district said in a letter to families and staff.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
HuffingtonPost

Twitter Users Respond To CDC’s New COVID Guidelines With Hilarious Meme

Twitter has developed a new variant of meme. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday revised its COVID-19 guidelines, recommending that people who test positive for the coronavirus, and who are asymptomatic, isolate for five days rather than 10. The change, coming as it does amid a surge of positive cases and the one-two punch of the virus’ delta and omicron variants, has already come in for criticism from some experts; it’s also left many people on social media with whiplash.
INTERNET
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy