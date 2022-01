The WWE currently has several problems to look after, from the airing of Day One, the next PPV that aired on Saturday, from Atlanta, to the next special episode of NXT, called New Year's Evil. If on the main roster the management has several problems in being able to pull the strings of its storylines, between positives and unavailable personnel, at NXT, on the other hand, the situation is much calmer, with the athletes of the WWE color roster who could take part also on the PPV of the main roster, having to go to replace other colleagues who became positive in the meantime.

