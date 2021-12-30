ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

Folk root music project to enhance school children's music experience

By KATC NEWS
KATC News
KATC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2feUSb_0dYgVhTM00

To enhance culturally rich experiences in 2022, the children of Vermilion Parish now have a folk roots music project, or ‘LÂCHE PAS LA MUSIQUE EN VERMILION,'
spearheaded by the Fine Arts and French Immersion Supervisor, Madeline DeHart.

According to Abbeville Meridional and Develop Vermilion, this project will be the only one of its kind in the state and will be funded through a $7,500 grant recently awarded to the Vermilion Arts Council from the Louisiana Division of the Arts by way of the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Together with matching funds provided by the Kaplan Arts Council, Vermilion Arts Council, and the Al Berard Memorial Fund, the program will have $12,500 to revitalize the music culture in the parish youth.

Dehart says, “Initially, this all started as a simple, after school fiddle club at LeBlanc Elementary, but because of the growing interest in French immersion programs throughout the parish, the popularity of “Lâche pas is also spreading. Nearly 80 students at five of our parish schools will receive Louisiana folk roots music and Louisiana French instruction every week.”

The five parish schools and instructors participating in this culturally enriching experience are:

  • Jason Harrington and Lauren Schexnayder – Fiddlers at LeBlanc Elementary
  • Christ Vincent and Madeline DeHart – Guitar at Rene Rost Middle and Gueydan High
  • Kylie Griffin – Erath Middle Fiddlers and Zydeco Band
  • Justin Simon and Ryan Abshire – Guitar J. H. Williams in Abbeville

Folk roots music and French instruction will help preserve the rich heritage that South Louisianans celebrate as culture.

While the pandemic removed some of their opportunities to teach the next generation about our rich culture, this project, “Lâche pas la musique en Vermilion” will go a long way toward expanding the cultural livelihood formed by language, dance and music.

Upcoming events to look forward to:

During the spring of 2022, Vermilion Parish Schools will be reintroducing a revival of the parish-wide dance jamboree under a new name and focus. The parish 'Fais do do' will invite all 3rd graders throughout Vermilion Parish

Schools to engage in a Cajun Waltz, a Louisiana Two-Step, Zydeco line dances, among others.

Stay informed by joining the Vermilion French Immersion group page on Facebook.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KATC News

Dedication ceremony for Moncus Park opening postponed

The dedication ceremony for Moncus Park has been postponed because of the threat of inclement weather. Moncus Park says that the ceremony, to commemorate the park’s opening, was scheduled for Saturday, January 8, . The event included a ceremonial ribbon cutting, entertainment, and speakers.
WEATHER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Abbeville, LA
Entertainment
State
Louisiana State
City
Abbeville, LA
Vermilion Parish, LA
Entertainment
County
Vermilion Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
KATC News

"Black Angels over Tuskegee" rescheduled due to COVID concerns

The Lafayette performance of Black Angels Over Tuskegee has been rescheduled over COVID concerns. The acclaimed drama , written and directed by Layon Gray, arrives in Lafayette for one performance at 7:30 p.m. on March 31, 2022 at the Heymann Performing Arts Center in Lafayette, LA, as part of Performing Arts Serving Acadiana’s (PASA’s) on-going schedule. The performance was originally scheduled in January and has been rescheduled due to COVID concerns.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

2022 Mardi Gras events set for Acadiana

Here's a list of Mardi Gras events planned for Acadiana. This list isn't complete; if your group has an event planned and you'd like it listed here, please send it to us via news@katctv.com and we will get it in!
POLITICS
KATC News

Spirit of Acadiana: A Look Back at 2021

From fire chiefs who cook, to priests who sail the skies, to the Christmas carols that test the patience. Trying to select the most memorable Spirit of Acadiana segments from 2021 is a tough, tough task, because it's kind of like deciding which child is your favorite…You know, she is…And…he is….But I've tried… and pared it down to a FEW of my favorites….
CARENCRO, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Simon
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy