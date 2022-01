Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos responded to an NFL MVP voter who said that he will not be voting for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Just before Super Bowl 56, it is likely that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will win the NFL MVP award for the second-consecutive season. But, he will not do so unanimously. Pro Football Weekly’s Hub Arkush revealed that he would not be voting for Rodgers, whom he called the “biggest jerk in the league.”

NFL ・ 19 HOURS AGO