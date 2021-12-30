ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Local boxer Brandun Lee wins Ring Magazine’s prospect of the year award

By Jesus Reyes
 6 days ago
La Quinta native Brandun Lee continues to shine in his young boxing career. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old was named Ring Magazine's Prospect of the Year .

Lee, a junior welterweight, has a perfect record, with 24 wins and 0 losses. 22 of his wins have been by knockout.

"Brandun Lee fought three times for a total of 11 rounds in 2021. It wasn’t a lot of ring time, but his performances cemented his reputation as one of the best young prospects in boxing," writes Ring Magazine's Anson Wainwright

Lee is fresh off his latest knockout win, taking down Juan Heraldez (16-2-1) in his big SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING debut on Dec. 11.

“Lee is still very young, but by the end of 2022, I’d expect him to have faced a legitimate top-10 contender at 140 pounds,” Showtime boxing analyst Steve Farhood told Ring Magazine.

Ring Magazine magazine has been in publication since 1922 and has named boxing's Prospect of the Year since 1983. Lee joins some of the sport's biggest names, including Mark Breland (1984), Mike Tyson (1985), and Anthony Joshua (2014).

Lee spoke with News Channel 3's Sports Director Blake Arthur ahead of his last fight. Check it out and learn more about the up-and-coming boxing star.

The Coachella Valley has a nice reputation for developing noteworthy fighters. This includes boxers like Timothy Bradley , Antonio, and Julio Diaz and the UFC's Cub Swanson .

Randy Caballero of Coachella is a former world champion, losing his belt in 2017 to Diego De La Hoya. He has fought since losing his belt but is looking to make his return to the ring soon.

Anthony Reyes , another boxer fighting out of Coachella, is looking to make a name for himself. The 22-year-old has 7 wins, 0 losses, and 1 tie in his young career.

Manuel Flores, 23, is a perfect 11-0 in his career. He just won his latest fight on Dec. 17 via KO .

For our Spanish speakers, check out Telemundo 15 anchor Eliana Lopez's special report on the boxing scene in Coachella:

KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
