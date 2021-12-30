ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Is Omicron in the Northern Panhandle? There are two answers to that.

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qcn8C_0dYgUPUx00

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)

The Omicron variant of COVID is now in several counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha and Marion.

But so far, it has not been detected in the Northern Panhandle.

But people who get a home test or a rapid test don’t get their sample tested for a variant.

That’s called sequence testing, and not even every PCR test sample is sequence-tested.

Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says while the numbers indicate Omicron is not here yet, chances are, it is.

“You should assume Omicron is present and circulating,” said Gamble. “We should also assume the predominant variant is Delta. And still is, for a little bit longer, until Omicron surpasses it. It doesn’t change the outcome of the virus. It doesn’t change the outcome of the treatment.”

Gamble says the variant has no bearing on whether your case will be mild or severe, or whether you will need monoclonal antibody treatment if you test positive.

He says the recommendations are still the same.

The best prevention is still vaccination and boosters, hand washing, avoiding crowds and masking up when in close contact with others.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Beech Bottom receives $1 Million for flood mitigation

U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.)  announced $1,086,166 for phase two of the Village of Beech Bottom Flood Control Project through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This funding will be used to construct upgrades to the current storm sewer system to mitigate future flooding […]
BEECH BOTTOM, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Division of Highways says they are prepared for snow

The West Virginia Division of Highways says they have salt stockpiled, snowplows staffed and crews ready to work 24 hours a day to respond to any snow-related weather event that might arise. Forecasters are predicting several inches of snow in the Mountain State from Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, through Friday, Jan. 7. “Our trucks are mounted with […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ohio County, WV
Coronavirus
Ohio County, WV
Health
State
West Virginia State
Ohio County, WV
Government
County
Ohio County, WV
WTRF- 7News

COVID numbers took an unprecedented leap in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – There are 502 new confirmed COVID cases in Ohio County since December 26. Fifty-eight of those are patients under age 18. While that number sounds shockingly high, the Ohio County Health Department administrator said the true number is higher. Howard Gamble explained there are whole groups of positives not […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling Hospital delivers first newborn of 2022

The first newborn in the Ohio Valley was born on January 1, according to Wheeling Hospital. Wheeling Hospital says at 6:11 PM mother Mandie Morris of Wheeling welcomed Maezie Noel to the Ohio Valley. Wheeling Hospital showed a picture of Maezie Noel with Neonatal RN Tess Riley.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Omicron#Weather#Covid#Ohio County Health#Gamble
WTRF- 7News

K-9 community welcomes its own New Year’s baby

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Every January, we look forward to seeing the first New Year’s baby in the Ohio Valley. This year there was a blessed event of the K-9 variety in Belmont County, just after the new year began. The Road Home Animal Project took in a stray dog on New Year’s Eve […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Marshall County holds back-to-school COVID-19 testing

MARSHALL COUNTY (WTRF) If you gathered and celebrated for the holidays, consider getting tested for COVID-19 before heading back to the classroom.   Sunday afternoon from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Marshall County board of education office they held a drive-up testing site. Rapid tests were distributed by health department employees and volunteer school nurses.   Karen Klamut is the director of student services for Marshall County Schools. She says […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia state park named a Dark Sky Park

West Virginia’s Watoga State Park has been designated as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported it is the first site in West Virginia to get the designation, which comes with opportunities for astronomy tourism and nocturnal wildlife observation. The Watoga State Park Foundation’s board of directors had […]
LIFESTYLE
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County prosecutor looks back at 2021

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – In 2021, the court system got back up to speed after the COVID slowdowns of the year before. They took numerous suspects to trial, especially a large number of child sex abuse cases. In the end, every one of those defendants got convicted and got long sentences. When you deal […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling’s Washington Ave. Bridge closing today for one month

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commuters, take note—you won’t be able to use the Washington Avenue Bridge in Wheeling for around a month starting Monday. City Manager Robert Herron says a recent inspection by the DOH found that the bridge showed a need for some emergency repairs. A five-ton weight limit was already set a while […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia officials warn of scam over COVID vaccine status

West Virginia health officials are warning residents to ignore spam text messages concerning their COVID-19 vaccine status. The Department of Health and Human Resources says it has received reports of people receiving messages asking them to validate their driver’s license through the Division of Motor Vehicles. The message falsely claims the request is in partnership […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WTRF- 7News

Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio’s minimum wage workers got a raise on New Year’s Day. Now, they make $9.30 an hour, which is 50 cents more than last year. While those workers are happy about the increase, not everyone else is. St. Clairsville business owner Kirke Porterfield explained he’d rather see their performance dictate […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy