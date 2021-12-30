PAAC bringing COVID testing, vaccines to north central West Virginia

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A Charleston-based community action group has come to north central West Virginia bringing its mobile vaccination clinic.

The Partnership of African American Churches, or PAAC, held a free COVID vaccination and testing clinic in Buckhannon on Wednesday and will be moving on to Clarksburg on Thursday. ResCare Homecare is hosting the events to give residents and anyone else the opportunity to get their booster shot or even a first-time vaccination. PAAC has two teams traveling the state trying to cover all 55 counties.

“What we are trying to do is take it to the people,” said Darlene Ingram, a PAAC community health worker. “Some people can’t get there, so we’re going to go to their communities to provide them with the healthcare that they can’t get anyplace else, and it’s all free. So we’re there. We’re mobile so we will go anywhere, anytime.”

PAAC will move its free clinic farther north to Clarksburg on Dec. 30. COVID vaccinations, booster shots, testing will be available at the ResCare facility at 229 W Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. All testing and vaccinations will be conducted on a first come first serve basis.

