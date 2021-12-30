New Brunswick, Camden City schools returning to remote learning Jan. 3

New Brunswick Public Schools and the Camden City School District announced Wednesday they will be going remote for two weeks effective Jan. 3.

The announcements come as the number of Omicron cases surge across New Jersey.

School officials say students and staff will return for in-person learning on Jan. 18.

