ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

New Brunswick, Camden City schools returning to remote learning Jan. 3

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SQ3ot_0dYgTgWD00

New Brunswick Public Schools and the Camden City School District announced Wednesday they will be going remote for two weeks effective Jan. 3.

The announcements come as the number of Omicron cases surge across New Jersey.

School officials say students and staff will return for in-person learning on Jan. 18.

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get a COVID-19 test?

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Camden, NJ
Education
New Brunswick, NJ
Education
City
Camden, NJ
Camden, NJ
Government
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
News 12

News 12

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy