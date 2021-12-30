ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

The San Francisco Chronicle ignores the problem of schools hiding information from parents

By Zachary Faria, Commentary Fellow
Washington Examiner
 6 days ago

The San Francisco Chronicle is lamenting that two middle school teachers are in hot water over their comments about gay and transgender clubs. It would behoove the Chronicle to tell the whole story rather than paint the situation as a transphobic targeting. Were you to take the word of...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Examiner

San Francisco families scramble to find COVID testing before school resumes

As COVID-19 cases surge to new highs, many San Francisco families are struggling to find appointments or rapid tests for their children before classes resume Monday. Starting Sunday, the San Francisco Unified School District (SFUSD) will be offering mobile rapid testing at the district office at 555 Franklin St., and at school sites throughout the week as students return from winter break. Until then, students and staff are directed to test through their health care providers or community and city-run sites. Many of those options, however, are facing high demand due to the highly infectious omicron variant.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#School Children#School Teachers#High School#Transgender#Racism#Lgbtq
SFGate

San Francisco can have the country's best public schools. Here's how to do it.

San Francisco is America’s creative city. We think different, push the envelope and are always wondering, “How can we make this better?” Home-grown businesses like Levi Strauss and Salesforce have been redefining industries for more than a century, while nonprofits like the Sierra Club and Kiva have catalyzed social movements and changed our national discourse.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
HuffingtonPost

I Joined A Far-Right Group Of Moms. What I Witnessed Was Frightening.

“Look out for the trigger words,” the woman says. She’s perched on a chair in front of the room. She’s well-dressed yet funky with elegant boots, a demure sweater and some colorful jewelry. “‘Equality,’ ‘diversity,’ ‘inclusion,’ ‘marginalization,’... These words are CRT. If you see these words in your kids’ homework, you need to speak out.”
ADVOCACY
Washington Examiner

Teachers must join the push against dumbing down schools in the name of 'equity'

The push to destroy academic standards in the name of “equity” must be pushed back on by teachers as much as parents. A group of teachers in Virginia is doing just that. The Arlington School Board and Arlington Public Schools system are looking at eliminating late penalties for homework, eliminating extra credit, allowing an unlimited amount of "re-does" and retakes, and eliminating grades for homework. This is being done in the name of “equity,” the racist talking point among liberals in the education system that academic standards must be eliminated because minority students cannot achieve them.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Google
Upworthy

Non-binary student wins battle to wear long hair, forces school to abandon dress code policy

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gender dysphoria that some readers may find distressing. A non-binary student will now be allowed to grow their hair, which the school had previously alleged went against its dress code. The Houston-area Magnolia Independent School District has abandoned its dress code policy after being sued by parents and the Texas chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) last October. As per the school policy, boys and non-binary students with long hair were punished. The sexist dress code was changed following a school board vote last week. The board also made its dress code policy on earrings gender-neutral, reported The Texas Tribune. The school was sued after many students, including a non-binary student, were punished for wearing long hair. A Latino 11-year-old who wore a ponytail to represent his culture was also punished by the school.
EDUCATION
Chicago Tribune

Editorial: COVID testing is critical to keeping Chicago schools open. On that front, CPS has failed badly.

It’s not good enough to desire to do the right thing — you have to know how to do the right thing. Keep that in mind as you ponder Chicago Public Schools’ epic fail in trying to get students tested over winter break to ensure a smooth, safe return to in-class instruction this week. That terrible pratfall had a specific image associated with it. Mounds of kits containing completed COVID-19 test ...
CHICAGO, IL
Washington Examiner

As omicron surges, unions prioritize teachers over students, again

Children throughout the mid-Atlantic enjoyed their first snow day of the year Monday, and most are set to head back for much-needed in-person schooling today. Unfortunately, students in many counties throughout the country will not be as lucky, as school administrators have caved to teacher union pressure, forcing a return to virtual learning, again.
EDUCATION
SFGate

After California politician dies of COVID, a battle breaks out on her husband's Facebook page

Orange County Deputy District Attorney Kelly Ernby, a vocal opponent of COVID-19 vaccine mandates, has died at age 46 after contracting COVID-19. Ben Chapman, chairman of the Greater Costa Mesa Republicans, tweeted Monday, “My heart is broken and I'm in tears. I lost a dear friend to Covid complications. I love you @KellyErnby! You’ve been nothing but an inspiration to many of us here in Orange County."
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

California school superintendent targeted with death threats for investigating photo of kids with swastikas

A California high school superintendent said she and her colleagues have faced “daily” death threats after launching an investigation into a photo that showed several students sporting swastikas and Nazi symbols.A photo that began circulating on social media in December last year showed eight white students with thick, black swastikas and other Nazi symbols painted onto their torsos, reported Insider.The students also appeared to be holding alcoholic beverages and were apparently at a house party.Wheatland Union High School district superintendent Nicole Newman, in a video message uploaded to Facebook on 31 December, said she and her team were investigating the...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy