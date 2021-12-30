Conservative group to hold Jan. 6 candlelight vigils across US

T he conservative group Look Ahead America is planning to host several candlelight vigils across the United States to mark the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A Washington, D.C., vigil is planned from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 6 outside the D.C. jail.



JUDGE REFUSES TO DISMISS JAN. 6 CHARGES AGAINST ALLEGED PROUD BOYS LEADERS

Look Ahead America issued a statement saying the vigils were “in honor of the hundreds of Americans who have been targeted for political prosecution as a result of exercising their First Amendment rights at the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021, and to commemorate the murder of Ashli Babbitt and apparent murder of Rosanne Boyland at the hands of Capitol and DC Police officers.”

The group announced that sister vigils are also being planned across the country, including in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

"Around the country and even around the world, we invite our supporters to host these vigils to raise awareness of our government’s betrayal of these citizens and our fundamental values to perpetuate the phony 'insurrection' narrative," Look Ahead America Executive Director Matt Braynard said in the statement. “We encourage everyone to join us for this peaceful and somber demonstration of our patriotic resolve that these victims will not be forgotten and the crimes of our political leaders will not be forgiven."

Braynard worked as a Trump campaign aide.

Participants were encouraged to share photos from the vigils on social media using the hashtag #J6Vigil.

Federal agents have arrested more than 500 people for participating in the Jan. 6 riot.

