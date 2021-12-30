ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Rain Infiltrates San Luis Obispo County For Christmas

By Email the Editor
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sHeV9_0dYgSMJG00

Sunny days are expected across the Central Coast to ring in the New Year

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – A Christmas storm system began in San Luis Obispo (SLO) County on Dec. 22, bringing over four inches of rain in some parts of the county. But, some sunshine is expected to come our way just in time for the New Year.

The county got so much rain on Thursday, Dec. 23, that the 101 shut down both directions near the Santa Rosa exit in San Luis Obispo. The rain also produced plenty of other road closures and flooding over the holiday weekend. Also, on Dec. 23, the intersection at 21st and Pine and Riverside flooded in Paso Robles.

Nearly 5,000 customers were without power in Morro Bay on the morning of Dec. 26. According to the PG&E outage map, a total of 961 customers are without power as of 12:20 on Dec. 27. With most of the outages in Morro Bay and Los Osos. And one each in Atascadero and Oceano. As of Dec. 29, all power has been restored.

On Dec. 27, A rockslide on Highway 41, outside of Atascadero, caused a multiple car vehicle crash on Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

The collision occurred around a curve, and officials say additional cars became involved as they drove around the bend. Three vehicles were involved, with minor injuries reported.

Caltrans crews worked to clear the scene, and the highway was reopened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Rainfall measurements (in inches) from Dec. 22 through Dec. 29 morning from SLO County Public works and Paso Robles City:

  • Shandon: 2.48
  • Paso Robles: 3.93
  • Templeton: 4.80
  • Atascadero: 2.96
  • Creston: 3.12
  • Santa Margarita: 3.84

County rainfall totals can be followed here.

Paso Robles City rainfall totals can be found here.

Additionally, Highway 1 to Big Sur is closed due to rockslides. A 45-mile stretch of the highway is closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and near Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County while crews remove rocks covering the road.

As of Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m., there is no estimated time for reopening from CalTrans. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Following a few days of sunshine expected from Friday through Sunday, a much smaller front is predicted to come through the Central Coast.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 12/27/2021-01/02/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. December 27, 2021. 12:30— Benjamin Allen...
ATASCADERO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shandon, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
City
Baywood-los Osos, CA
City
Ragged Point, CA
City
Santa Margarita, CA
City
Atascadero, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Creston, CA
City
Riverside, CA
City
Paso Robles, CA
City
Oceano, CA
City
Los Osos, CA
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
City
Morro Bay, CA
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Government
Morro Bay, CA
Government
The Atascadero News

Merry Christmas Greetings by Barbie Butz

Looks like we’re in for more rain, and I can’t say I mind. It really makes for a time to cozy-up to a fire in the fireplace and enjoy the “lights of Christmas.” I also mind that I want to bake even more when it’s raining and cold outside. Maybe it’s the knowledge that the oven will add more warmth to the kitchen.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Christmas Light Parades in Creston and San Miguel

CRESTON/SAN MIGUEL — It was a Country Christmas in San Miguel and Creston on Saturday, Dec. 18. Lighted floats of all kinds strolled down the main streets of the rural towns. The Creston Lighted and Local Christmas Parade returned in full force. Webster Road was lined with families and...
CRESTON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Central Coast#Extreme Weather#Pg E#Caltrans#Slo County Public
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
The Atascadero News

CDPH Requires Masking for All Public Indoor Settings

SAN LUIS OBISPO — On Monday, Dec. 13, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced that the state’s seven-day average case rate increased by almost half (47), and hospitalizations have increased by 14 percent. According to the report, in response to the increase in cases and hospitalizations and to slow the spread of both Delta and the Omicron variant, CDPH issued updated guidance to curb the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

‘Tis the Season to be Jolly by Barbie Butz

There are some fun events going on this weekend that should really put you in the mood for the season. This Friday night, Dec. 10, from 5 to 9 p.m., downtown Atascadero will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland with tons of snow for sledding on a massive snow-slide. Included...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Behind the Badge

The calendar has turned to December. To quote a line from a song, it’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s the season for giving. And in some cases, taking. What I mean by that is we seem to get an increase in the number of thefts this time of year. Thefts of packages from cars. Stolen items from front porches. It steals the holiday spirit from what should be a joyous time. But I want to tell you about one case recently that involved taking but also giving back.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
929
Followers
2K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy