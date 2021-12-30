Kershaw County K9 hailed hero in taking down suspect, recovering weapon

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) – An unlikely deputy is credited with doing the work on an important bust after a man with a gun led law enforcement on a chase for miles Tuesday night.

“It happens. It’s pretty common unfortunately. We deal with criminals and they are armed,” Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan told WACH FOX News Wednesday.

Boan says 25-year-old Lamont Frazier of Bethune led authorities on a chase for more than two miles, starting along Highway One and ending with the suspect crashing the vehicle near the Kershaw County Airport. The pursuit started after deputies say a camera detected a stolen vehicle Frazier was driving through Camden.

“He jumps out of the vehicle and runs into the woods,” Boan added. “Several deputies get on the ground and started chasing him, but we lost sight of him for a good while.”

Deputies says 25-year-old Lamont Frazier of Bethune led authorities on a chase for more than two miles Tuesday, before he tossed a gun and was taken into custody.

Deputies tell WACH FOX News once they zeroed in on Frazier, he’d told them he’d tossed the gun into the woods. It was then, in the pitch black of the night, the search began for the stolen weapon, which they say was a lot like searching for a needle in a haystack.

“It was a lot more efficient to just put one of our dogs on the ground,” added Boan.

That’s where K9 deputy Skai came in. Boan says she recovered the gun from a pile of leaves in a matter of minutes. Her handler, Lieutenant Brad Gerrald, is grateful for her skills.

“Finding firearms is what I’m most proud of with her. She can detect firearms with multiple people out. When most people can’t find them, she can find them with her nose,” said Gerrald.

It is a contribution two-legged deputies can’t make themselves. And one the KCSO looks forward with Skai’s ten years of expected service to the sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Brad Gerrald, K9 Skai's handler, says he trains with her for hours each day. They spend a significant amount of time together, and says he is incredibly thankful for her commitment to the department.

“They make our jobs easier. They make our jobs more efficient,” Gerrald also said.

As for Frazier, he’s facing several charges, including unlawful possession of a firearm.