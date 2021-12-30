ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12/29 – Brantly’s “Warm with Scattered Showers” Wednesday Night Forecast

By Brantly Keiek
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight, expect lows to be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Wednesday night through Thursday morning...

#Thunderstorms#Taper
1/4 – Brantly’s “Mostly Clear and Cool” Tuesday Evening Forecast

Tonight, with light and variable winds are expected and clear skies expected over most of the forecast area, efficient cooling will allow temperatures to drop into low 40s. With some moisture return over western portions of the area, some fog development is possible. With southerly winds over the area, moisture...
1/5 – Rob Knight’s “Warming Trend” Wednesday Morning Forecast

High pressure remains over the area but will be moving towards the northeast. It has warmed up a bit thanks to onshore flow bringing in some modest warmth and moisture. Some scattered showers are possible around the peak daytime heating hours today, but not anticipating any thunder with any precip that forms.
Comments / 0

