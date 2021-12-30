ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Seals with sensors glued to heads employed as Antarctic researchers

By Sam Hancock
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTGt7_0dYgRBZ400

Researchers in Antarctica have begun using seals with sensors attached to their heads to collect data from the continent’s ice shelves .

The unique method forms part of a bid to curb the obstacles boats have navigating these complex environments, which are so diverse on account of the large amounts of nutrients generated by the interactions between ocean, land and ice shelf.

A study explaining the animal-born investigation techniques, and their preliminary findings, was published in October in the journal Limnology and Oceanography .

The team of researchers, who belong to Japan’s Research Organisation of Information and Systems, used oceanographic data-logging equipment on the animals’ heads to get readings on water conductivity, temperature and depth (CTD).

“Previous studies using instruments strapped to migrating southern elephant seals and resident Weddell seals – a deep diving predator – had shown some interesting physical processes in Antarctic areas,” lead author of the study Nobuo Kokubun, who is an assistant professor with Japan’s National Institute of Polar Research, said.

“But even here, there has barely been anything investigating coastal areas covered by landfast ice.”

In order to record their data, the team attached CTD satellite relay equipment with glue to the heads of eight Weddell seals, from March to September 2017, and were able to determine new aspects of the Antarctic Ocean ’s seasonal changes and the seal’s hunting habits.

The loggers, which weighed about half a kilogram and were the size of a small Rubik’s Cube, helped researchers conclude that warm and low salinity water appeared in the shelf’s subsurface during autumn – and that the depth of the warm water became deeper as the season progressed.

By combining their findings with meteorological and oceanographic modelling, the researchers also showed that “seasonally prevailing easterly wind during autumn causes a flow of off-shelf surface warm waters, as well as possibly [allowing] additional prey onto the continental shelf,” researchers said.

This is significant because, in eastern Antarctica, strong katabatic wind enhances sea ice production in the coastal polynyas (areas of open, unfrozen seawater surrounded by sea ice). Outside the polynyas, though, extensive sea ice attached to the shore tends to exist where predators such as Weddell seals and emperor penguins inhabit.

These ocean, sea ice and ice-shelf water exchanges – particularly those between deep warm waters coming from off-shelf areas, sea-ice zones that change with the season, and coastal polynyas – play important roles in biological production throughout continental shelf areas, the researchers noted.

However, much more data is needed to better understand the full effect of how and why both surface and deep waters from nearby off-shelf areas intrude onto the shelf and mix with local waters.

Scientists now hope to continue their use of seals to explore and log data about how the Antarctic coastal marine ecosystem is responding to the ongoing rapid changes in Antarctic sea ice caused by factors such as climate change .

Next, they want to go a step further and estimate the amount of water and prey being transported onto the shelves by the “easterly” wind-driven process.

Comments / 1

Related
Inverse

A critical creature for human survival is rapidly declining

You depend on bees. Bees pollinate all of our staple food crops — that deli sandwich you’re eating? Thank bees for the bread flour. Oh, and the slaw too. And the cold cuts or the cheese (bees pollinate the food crops that cows, pigs, and other animals eat, too). But this critical creature is declining — fast.
WILDLIFE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
The Atlantic

Every Night, Hordes of Sea Creatures Rise From the Deep

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Every evening, after twilight gives way to dark, hordes of marine creatures—from tiny zooplankton to hulking sharks—rise from the deep to spend the night near the surface. They revel in the upper waters, feeding and mating, before retreating back down before dawn.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Shelf#Sea Ice#Antarctica#Seals#Limnology#Oceanography#Weddell#Ctd
healththoroughfare.com

The European Space Agency Captures Image of Mars Like It Was Never Seen Before

Mars represents one of the few reasons astronomers hope to colonize another planet. The space object is the only other planet from our Solar System that would be capable of hosting life. Therefore, renowned people such as Elon Musk are trying to figure out how to send the first humans there in the near future.
ASTRONOMY
LiveScience

Continental Drift: The groundbreaking theory of moving continents

Continental drift was a revolutionary theory explaining that continents shift position on Earth's surface. The theory was proposed by geophysicist and meteorologist Alfred Wegener in 1912, but was rejected by mainstream science at the time. Scientists confirmed some of Wegener's ideas decades later, which are now part of the widely accepted theory of plate tectonics.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Science
scitechdaily.com

Future Hurricanes and Typhoons Will Roam Over More of the Earth

A new, Yale-led study suggests the 21st century will see an expansion of hurricanes and typhoons into mid-latitude regions, which includes major cities such as New York, Boston, Beijing, and Tokyo. Writing in the journal Nature Geoscience, the study’s authors said tropical cyclones — hurricanes and typhoons — could migrate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Next Web

Scientists created a biological quantum circuit in grisly experiment with tardigrades

An international team of researchers are claiming to have performed the first ever experiment successfully ‘quantum entangling’ a multi-celled organism. The team, whose research was recently published in a pre-print paper, says it’s managed to place a tardigrade – a tiny critter affectionately known as a “water bear” – in a state of quantum entanglement between a pair of superconducting qubits.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Scientists want Pluto to be reinstated as a full planet

Scientists have called for Pluto to be classified as a planet again following a new study into planetary science.Pluto was controversially relegated to the status of “dwarf planet” in 2006 by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), who claimed that it failed to meet all three of its requirements to be classed as a planet.For an astronomical body to be officially labelled as a planet it needs to be spherical, orbit a star, and not share gravitational space with other objects in its orbit.The IAU’s decision to reclassify Pluto in 2006 was based on the presence of objects called “plutinos” within...
ASTRONOMY
Telegraph

Covid reaches the Antarctic: polar researchers report outbreak at remote station

Polar researchers in remote Antarctica have fallen victim to coronavirus, despite taking strict health precautions, being fully vaccinated and miles from civilization. Two thirds of the 25 staff based in Belgium's Princess Elisabeth Polar Station have caught Covid, the Le Soir newspaper reported, proving there is no escape from the global pandemic.
WORLD
The Independent

Melting Arctic permafrost could release Cold War radioactive waste and new virus strains

The rapid thaw of Arctic permafrost could release radioactive waste from Cold War nuclear submarines, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and new viruses, a report has found.Between 1955 and 1990, the Soviet Union conducted 130 nuclear weapons tests on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago off the coast of northwest Russia. The tests released around 265 megatons of nuclear energy and more than 100 decommissioned nuclear submarines were scuttled in the nearby Kara and Barents seas. The United States’ Camp Century nuclear-powered under-ice research facility in Greenland also produced “considerable nuclear and diesel waste”.Meanwhile, deep permafrost of more than three metres is one of...
SCIENCE
techeblog.com

Land Rover Antarctic Research Concept (ARC) is a Futuristic Laboratory on Wheels

Industrial designer Oliver Bell understands the growing desire for experiences to improve the environment, and what better way to do so than in a futuristic laboratory on wheels. Introducing the Land Rover Antarctic Research Concept (ARC), which combines modern and sustainable technologies with a template for a cleaner future. This vehicle would be parked at Land Rover’s Global Research Base, or hubs located in and around Antarctica. Read more for additional pictures and information.
CARS
The Independent

Scientists build first self-powered ‘liquibots’ that run continuously without electricity

Inspired by water-walking insects, scientists have built liquid robots that work autonomously and continuously without the need for electrical inputs, transporting chemicals back and forth while partially submerged in solution. The “liquibot” technology may lead to further developments in automated chemical synthesis or drug delivery systems for pharmaceuticals, say the researchers, including those from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in the US.Earlier studies had demonstrated the working of liquibots that autonomously perform a task, but just once, and some that can perform a task continuously, but need electricity to do so continuously.In the new research, published in the journal Nature Chemistry,...
ENGINEERING
The Independent

The Independent

416K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy