ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Knicks' Evan Fournier: Out Wednesday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Fournier (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's matchup with the Pistons. Fournier is dealing...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan Apologized To Scottie Pippen For Including His Controversial Refusal To Play Against The Knicks With 1.8 Seconds Left In 1994 On The Last Dance

Contrary to what all of us thought about Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen's relationship, they weren't the best of friends off the court. His Airness and his incredible sidekick were something special on the floor, but after the games ended, they were like two regular co-workers and not the good friends everybody thought they were.
NBA
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Burks
Person
Quentin Grimes
Person
Evan Fournier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pistons
All 76ers

NBA News: New York Knicks Get Julius Randle Back in Mix

The New York Knicks could get a much-needed reinforcement back in the mix on Tuesday night as the veteran forward Julius Randle has been cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Randle was one of many star players around the NBA to...
NBA
CBS Sports

Knicks' Nerlens Noel: Remains out Tuesday

Noel (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. Since he first entered the protocols Dec. 22 and has now been away from the team for two weeks, Noel may be struggling to fully move past symptoms of the virus. Whenever he's eventually cleared to exit the protocols, Noel could need a few days to get his conditioning in order. On a positive note for the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims both cleared the protocols Monday and are listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest, so the team should have more depth on hand to fill minutes at center.
NBA
numberfire.com

Nerlens Noel (conditioning) ruled out Tuesday for Knicks

New York Knicks forward/center Nerlens Noel (conditioning) has been ruled out again for Tuesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Noel was upgraded to questionable after clearing the league's COVID protocols, but he will need to work on his conditioning before returning to game action for the first time since December 22. Mitchell Robinson has cleared conditioning and will play, so Taj Gibson is still likely heading back to the second unit Tuesday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy