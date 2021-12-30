Knicks' Evan Fournier: Out Wednesday

Noel (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Pacers, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. Since he first entered the protocols Dec. 22 and has now been away from the team for two weeks, Noel may be struggling to fully move past symptoms of the virus. Whenever he's eventually cleared to exit the protocols, Noel could need a few days to get his conditioning in order. On a positive note for the Knicks, Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims both cleared the protocols Monday and are listed as questionable for Tuesday's contest, so the team should have more depth on hand to fill minutes at center.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO