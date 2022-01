Waiting times to receive PCR Covid test results should return to between 24 and 36 hours, Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch has said.Speaking to Gary Robertson on Good Morning Scotland, Mr Leitch described delays in the testing system against a background of 8,252 positive results on December 25, 11,030 on December 26 and 10,562 on December 27.It has been reported that some people in Glasgow have had to wait four days, or 96 hours, for a PCR test result.The usual wait is 24 hours and can be less depending on the time at which the PCR test is taken.Asked...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO