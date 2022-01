Kirby Smart did his best to get ahead of the questions about Nick Saban while acknowledging the topic was inevitable. It seems the Georgia coach can’t avoid Saban, when championships — and Smart’s big-game legacy — are on the line. Smart is 0-4 against Saban, his former boss at Alabama. That includes Georgia’s 41-24 loss to Saban’s […]

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO