More than 20 StarMed staff members test positive for COVID-19
CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — StarMed Healthcare announced Wednesday afternoon that more than 20 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and had to be pulled from working on the frontlines.
In a tweet, StarMed says that they “will reload and serve the community tomorrow to the very best of our ability.”
Here’s how to get a COVID-19 vaccine in North and South Carolina
“Thank you for your continued patience and understanding of the situation we’ve all found ourselves in together,” the tweet also read.
SEE ALSO: While North Carolina battles long COVID testing lines, it’s another story in South Carolina
This comes as many testing sites are experiencing hours-long waits due to a surge in testing. On Wednesday, StarMed opened up a new testing site on South Boulevard but the wait still ended up being three to four hours.
This is a developing story . FOX 46 News will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.
Comments / 0