Santa Barbara County, CA

Santa Barbara County reports first four cases of Omicron variant

By NewsChannel 3-12
 6 days ago

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said it has identified the county's first cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

The public health department said four cases were recently identified in southern Santa Barbara County.

All four people are under the ages of 30, public health officials said. One person was vaccinated with two doses and the other three were completely unvaccinated.

Contact tracing is underway and close contacts have been asked to quarantine, the public health department said.

“The detection of these four Omicron cases validates our sense of urgency about vaccination and boosters in our local community," said Van Do-Reynoso, Santa Barbara County Public Health Director. “Given the prevalence of Omicron cases throughout the nation and California, we can expect that the variant is circulating in Santa Barbara County. However, these four cases are the first confirmed from sampling.”

The public health department said COVID-19 vaccines have been effective against earlier variants of the virus and appear to be effective against Omicron as well.

"Vaccination and boosters for every eligible community member continues to be the number one tool we have to stop the spread of this virus and prevent serious illness in those who do get COVID-19,” Do-Reynoso said.

Community members are encouraged to get tested if they traveled internationally or to locations within the country with high transmission rates. You are also encouraged to get tested if you attended a crowded gathering with unvaccinated people, public health said. Those who test positive should isolate, regardless of vaccine status.

To find a COVID-19 vaccination site in Santa Barbara County, click here. The public health department also recommends people purchase an at-home COVID-19 tests if they are unable to get tested promptly.

For additional details, including a complete breakdown of coronavirus cases in Santa Barbara County, click here .

