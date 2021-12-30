DCP announces public comment period for proposed regulation to update laboratory testing standards for medical marijuana

Proposed changes to enhance regulation of emerging contaminants PFOA and PFOS, strengthen programs to clean up sites across state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced proposed changes to the state’s regulations for the clean-up of contaminated sites that will advance efforts to revitalize communities and protect public health and the environment statewide. The proposals are available for public comment until April 21, 2022, and would create new cleanup standards for the oversight of the emerging contaminants perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanoic sulfonate (PFOS), strengthen the implementation of the state’s brownfield cleanup program, and enhance state superfund and other cleanup programs.

