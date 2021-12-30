ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

DCP announces public comment period for proposed regulation to update laboratory testing standards for medical marijuana

By Canaiden Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Consumer Protection has opened a public comment period to receive input on a proposed regulation to update laboratory testing...

