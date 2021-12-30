ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Indy Give! 2021: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457JMl_0dYgOhDt00

COLORADO SPRINGS — In case you missed it, FOX21 News hosted Sleep In Heavenly Peace, an organization dedicated to helping children sleep better that was originally founded in the state of Idaho.

SHP has now expanded to include multiple chapters across various states and can even be found in Canada.

To learn more about the organization, to apply for a bed or to donate, click here !

