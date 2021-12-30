ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

LA County daily COVID cases soar above 16,000; hospitalizations climb

By City News Service
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported a staggering 16,510 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, one of the highest daily totals of the pandemic and up nearly 75% from Tuesday, while the hospitalization number soared again, prompting a call for residents to rethink their holiday gathering plans. "As...

Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
WacoTrib.com

8 more die in Waco area from COVID-19; health experts predict case count will rise

The newest wave of the COVID-19 pandemic sent McLennan County’s active case count spiking more rapidly than any previous surge as of Monday. Waco-McLennan County Public Health District reported 210 new cases Monday, bringing the case count to 1,979. Four people died from the virus over the weekend and another four were reported dead Monday, bringing the death toll to 748. The county’s seven-day average for new cases sits at 319 per day, an all-time high.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
CBS Sacramento

With Increasing Hospital Admissions A Concern, California’s Indoor Mask Mandate Extended To Feb. 15

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California’s indoor mask mandate has been extended until next month, public health leaders announced on Wednesday. Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said increased hospital admissions are concerning. While it was set to expire on Jan. 15, a surge in COVID-19 cases after the holidays along with the emergence of the omicron variant prompted has prompted a new wave of worries about the virus’ transmission. The mandate means everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will need to wear masks in indoor settings. Ghaly said the mandate will stay in place until Feb. 15.
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Chicago

Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s Top Public Health Official, Gets Second Case Of COVID-19

(CBS) — Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana’s top public health official, has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected, the state health department announced Wednesday. Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday, the agency said. Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing, and a sore throat. Box, who has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available. The health department said Box, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November, is among an estimated 113,000 Hoosiers to suffer a breakthrough COVID-19 infection over the past year. Box has also undergone a PCR test, which will be examined to determine whether she has been infected with the highly infectious omicron variant spreading throughout the country.
INDIANA STATE

