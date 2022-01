Bridgeville- Delaware State Police are currently conducting a criminal investigation on the 11000 block of Abby’s Way, Bridgeville. As a result, there is an increased police presence in the area. This investigation is in the early stages but there is no threat to the safety of the community. Abby’s Way is closed in the area of Oak Road as a result of this investigation. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO