China

Firefighting Helicopter Crashes in Argentina

By Matthew Memrick
 6 days ago
Two crew members died when a firefighting helicopter crashed in the Patagonia region of Argentina on Wednesday. The government-contracted helicopter, a Bell 412, fell near Quillen, a lake in the Neuquen province. From the opposite direction, it’s almost a stone’s throw from the Chilean border. The location is over 18 hours...

