Mississippi State

What needs to happen for Gov. Reeves to sign MS medical marijuana bill into law

By Tom Dees, FOX13Memphis.com
 6 days ago
MISSISSIPPI — More than a year after nearly three-quarters of Mississippi voters approved medical marijuana, state leaders are still holding off on moving forward.

Yesterday Governor Tate Reeves said he will not sign a medical marijuana bill into law unless the amount of pot allowed in the bill is lowered. A group pushing for the state to follow the voters’ will is crying foul.

That group is called “We are the 74,”, as in the 74-percent of voters who approved a referendum on medical marijuana in 2020. They claim that the amount of weed already allowed is low and that any further cuts would cut the benefits to patients who would get the prescription cards.

”He is wanting us to cut our 3.5 grams (a day) in half in order to sign a bill. The way 3.5 grams is now, it is one of the lowest amounts allowed for a program in the country,” said Zack Wilson, Vice President of We are the 74.

Wilson said the governor’s math doesn’t add up and moves any legislation even further away from Initiative 65, which voters approved in November 2020. Last spring, the state Supreme Court overturned the vote by voiding the state’s ballot initiative process.

”We voted overwhelmingly for five ounces a month. They have cut that back, and he now wants to cut it to one and a half,” Wilson said.

Governor Reeves has said the amount of marijuana allowed draws the question of whether it is recreational or medicinal marijuana. He has also questioned how it will affect businesses and families in Mississippi.

Valarie Ward, a mother of four from Olive Branch, said she suffers from PTSD and depression. She said medical marijuana would help and is angered that a program is still not in place.

”When people vote their voices should be heard, and if they passed it they feel that sense of security like the people who work for the state are listening and for them to just contradict it you lose faith in the system,” Ward said.

North Mississippi’s Sedina Smith said she wouldn’t use it, but believes it needs to be passed by the legislature to help those who could benefit from it.

”I mean it is already in other states. It’s legal there. Other people do it. I am not going to do it,” Smith said.

The governor said he wants the amount lowered for the bill to pass and that the amount could be increased later. We are the 74, which has been calling for a special session on medical marijuana, said they believe the current bill has enough support to override any veto by the governor.

Dorcus Bowlin
6d ago

has anyone checked to see what big pharm company he's getting a kickback from can't think of why else he doesn't want it to pass that's sad that our governor is keeping medicine out of sick people's hands even the kids that would do better on instead of those drugs remember God put that plant on earth as medicine

merri lee Kraemer deville
6d ago

God made pot man-made booze who do you trust? In God We Trust all others must pay cash what's your cut Governor Reeves? or is it like the casinos on the coast all that money being brought into this state and Mississippi is still the poorest state in our country. it's time you go change your numbers, how did you become the governor with out knowing your math, tells me just how uneducated you truly are unless you are screwing the residents of Mississippi over I always thought you were a GOD fearing man where you took care of those who took care of you to run this state, like I said, IN GOD WE TRUST, ALL OTHERS PAY CASH. which one are you?pass the bill, people should not have to suffer!!

Lynn Morefield
6d ago

it would be Great marijuana comes off of schedule 1 so ol hippies such as ourselves won't have to keep looking over our shoulders to keep from going to prison for making a better choice than using pharmaceuticals with Their Harmful side effects 🇺🇸

