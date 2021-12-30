What needs to happen for Gov. Reeves to sign MS medical marijuana bill into law

MISSISSIPPI — More than a year after nearly three-quarters of Mississippi voters approved medical marijuana, state leaders are still holding off on moving forward.

Yesterday Governor Tate Reeves said he will not sign a medical marijuana bill into law unless the amount of pot allowed in the bill is lowered. A group pushing for the state to follow the voters’ will is crying foul.

That group is called “We are the 74,”, as in the 74-percent of voters who approved a referendum on medical marijuana in 2020. They claim that the amount of weed already allowed is low and that any further cuts would cut the benefits to patients who would get the prescription cards.

”He is wanting us to cut our 3.5 grams (a day) in half in order to sign a bill. The way 3.5 grams is now, it is one of the lowest amounts allowed for a program in the country,” said Zack Wilson, Vice President of We are the 74.

Wilson said the governor’s math doesn’t add up and moves any legislation even further away from Initiative 65, which voters approved in November 2020. Last spring, the state Supreme Court overturned the vote by voiding the state’s ballot initiative process.

”We voted overwhelmingly for five ounces a month. They have cut that back, and he now wants to cut it to one and a half,” Wilson said.

Governor Reeves has said the amount of marijuana allowed draws the question of whether it is recreational or medicinal marijuana. He has also questioned how it will affect businesses and families in Mississippi.

Valarie Ward, a mother of four from Olive Branch, said she suffers from PTSD and depression. She said medical marijuana would help and is angered that a program is still not in place.

”When people vote their voices should be heard, and if they passed it they feel that sense of security like the people who work for the state are listening and for them to just contradict it you lose faith in the system,” Ward said.

North Mississippi’s Sedina Smith said she wouldn’t use it, but believes it needs to be passed by the legislature to help those who could benefit from it.

”I mean it is already in other states. It’s legal there. Other people do it. I am not going to do it,” Smith said.

The governor said he wants the amount lowered for the bill to pass and that the amount could be increased later. We are the 74, which has been calling for a special session on medical marijuana, said they believe the current bill has enough support to override any veto by the governor.

