Sandia Peak Ski Area remains closed due to a lack of snow

By Gabriel Chavez
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s supposed to be one of the busiest times of the year for ski resorts. However, Sandia Peak Ski Area is like a ghost town right now — still closed with just a thin blanket of snow — looking at its second rough year in a row.

Last year, they didn’t open until the end of January — and they didn’t stay open very long. They’re banking on the storm this weekend for a better ski season this time around.

“It’s been pretty encouraging since the storm Christmas Eve to see these little disturbances that are coming through and hitting us since then so hopefully, we will get one or two big ones that sweep in this month and get us open,” said Brain Coon, Human Resources and Safety Officer for Sandia Peak Ski Area.

The ski area has only seen 13 inches of snow this season. Around the highway, up to the ski area, saw three to four inches of snow. That means the only fun right now is in the Capulin Snow Play Area.

“Yeah we hope to get them to ski by the end of the season we just haven’t had the opportunity yet due to the lack of snow,” said Lilly Brouiletette, who was visiting the play area.

Every once in a while, there isn’t enough snow for the ski area to open at all. But Sandia says it is unusual to see a lack of snow for two years in a row. The ski area says that the biggest impact is on their seasonal staff. Season passes for the Sandia Peak Ski Area can still be used at Ski Santa Fe which is open.

