DOH COVID-19 Update

abc23.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people getting COVID has jumped drastically after Christmas, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 17,520 more people across the Commonwealth tested positive for COVID 19 today, and this shatters the one...

www.abc23.com

bctv.org

DoH Reminds Pennsylvanians of Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

The Department of Health reminded Pennsylvanians that free outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing sites are open for the public in Berks, Blair, Centre, Clinton, Jefferson, Luzerne and McKean counties. The sites are available through a partnership with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI). “The holiday season is in full swing and it is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
kauainownews.com

DOH Reports 1,561 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawaiʻi Department of Health reported 1,561 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 106,158. Three new fatalities were reported. Kauaʻi County has a test positivity rate of 7.5% and a seven-day case average of 43. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Seeing ‘Steep Increase’ In COVID-19 Cases

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is seeing a “steep increase” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread. The state and county health departments released weekly COVID data Wednesday. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, Pennsylvania averaged more than 18,000 cases a day and hospitalizations rose by more than 22%, the state Health Department said. Allegheny County reported 13,000 new cases for Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Nine percent were reinfections and 46% were in unvaccinated people, though the health department said it was missing the vaccine status for a “substantial” amount of newly reported...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State
Pennsylvania State
newscenter1.tv

SD DOH: 466 total new COVID-19 cases, one death reported

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update showed 385 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 149,314. One new death was reported, bringing the state death toll to 2,450. 93 confirmed cases were reported West River:...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
newscenter1.tv

SD DOH: 1,265 total new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise

PIERRE, S.D. — The South Dakota Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 update showed 1,050 new confirmed cases in the state, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 151,142. Tuesday’s update includes cases reported from 1 p.m. CST Thursday, December 23 through 1 p.m. CST Monday, December 27....
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Miami

COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder

(Getty Images) Miami-Dade County is coordinating closely with health care partners, the local health department and private partners to vaccinate members of our community against the coronavirus.  You can receive the COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot at any Miami-Dade County COVID-19 vaccine site, as well as at pharmacies and community clinics. Minors between the ages of 5 and 17 may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and bring with them a completed parental consent form. Homebound individuals 12 years of age or older can call 888-201-5490 or email vaccinations@ilshealth.com to schedule an appointment at home to be vaccinated. CLICK...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
amazingmadison.com

State DOH reports six COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

Six more COVID-19 deaths were reported by the state Department of Health on Wednesday. This puts the state’s total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic at 2474. Active cases statewide increased by six-hundred to more than 78-hundred, and the number of people hospitalized increased as well to 237.
LAKE COUNTY, SD
abc23.com

Blair County Testing Site

Blair County will hold a drive through COVID-19 testing clinic at the Blair County Convention Center to help contain the spread of the virus. Following the holiday season. The dates are listed on your screen. The free testing is on a first come, first serve basis. You don’t have to...
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Houston Chronicle

Two Maryland hospitals declare 'disaster' as coronavirus cases rise

A health-care "disaster" was declared at two Maryland hospitals Friday as coronavirus cases have skyrocketed more than 450% in the past month at the facilities, University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health announced. The medical provider's announcement came as Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, D, announced on Twitter that she...
MARYLAND STATE
abc23.com

Kinsey Deaths

Three people who were found dead on a property in Conemaugh Township in October died of COVID-19, Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees says. The three family members were found dead at a home on Azurite Lane Oct. 25. Lees had identified the brothers and sister as 68-year-old Ruth Kinsey, 70-year-old...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown Fatal Shooting

Cambria County investigators are asking for the public’s help as they try to uncover what led to the shooting death of a teenage girl who was found in a car in the middle of a Johnstown street. In a press conference Monday afternoon, authorities identified the teen as 19-year-old...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

The Worst Part Of The Pandemic May Have Begun For Maryland

That’s according to Governor Larry Hogan. Annapolis, Md (NS) – Governor Larry Hogan believes we may be entering the worst part of the COVID pandemic. Last week, Maryland set a record for coronavirus patients hospitalized in the state at over 2,000. Hogan joined CNN’s “State of the Union”...

