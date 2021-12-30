DOH COVID-19 Update

By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pennsylvania is seeing a “steep increase” in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread.
The state and county health departments released weekly COVID data Wednesday. From Dec. 27 to Jan. 2, Pennsylvania averaged more than 18,000 cases a day and hospitalizations rose by more than 22%, the state Health Department said.
Allegheny County reported 13,000 new cases for Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. Nine percent were reinfections and 46% were in unvaccinated people, though the health department said it was missing the vaccine status for a “substantial” amount of newly reported...
