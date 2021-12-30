ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chamber of Commerce to host annual Job/Career Fair

By Jackie Gillis
JOHNSON CITY, NY – A job fair not only targeting job seekers in the Greater Binghamton area, but also college students that are home on break is happening tomorrow.

The Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Project Homecoming Job and Career Fair at the Oakdale Mall from 11 AM to 3 PM.

At least thirty companies from various industries, including health care, high tech, finance, education and manufacturing have committed to being there.

High School juniors and seniors ages sixteen to eighteen are also encouraged to attend.

The fair is free and open to all job seekers and it is recommended you bring multiple copies of your resume to hand out.

