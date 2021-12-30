1×24 hour heavy equipment inspection in Bosjebrug

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Recycling collection has been delayed in more than two dozen neighborhoods Tuesday as the Department of Public Works deals with the lingering effects of Monday’s snowstorm and a surge in COVID-19 cases that has presented “operational challenges,” the agency said.
Pickup has been delayed in the following neighborhoods: Allendale, Arcadia, Ashburton, Beverly Hills, Callaway-Garrison, Fallstaff, Frankford, Franklintown Road, Glen, Grove Park, Howard Park, Irvington Penrose / Fayette Street Outreach, Moravia-Walther, Montebello, Oldtown, Overlea, Park Circle, Parkside, Ten Hills, Towanda-Grantley, Uplands, West Arlington, West Gate, Yale Heights, West Gate.
The Shipley Hill, Saint Josephs and Carroll-South Hilton neighborhoods were also...
