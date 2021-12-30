LG will produce TVs with OLED EX panels starting in the second quarter of 2022 – Picture and Sound – News

Make your television a true statement piece when it’s one of the LG OLED evo Gallery Edition brighter TVs. Delivering higher brightness and heightened picture quality, it boasts self-lit pixels. These have a Brightness Booster and AI algorithms powered by the α9 Gen5 AI processor. This processor ensures that the display is brighter than before. Producing deeper shades of black and brighter highlights, this television provides incredible detail and color. So no longer will you deal with washed-out colors or a TV that can’t handle bright scenes. Immerse yourself in every moment of the show or movie with this versatile TV, which has three installation options. You can choose to install it with the artistic Gallery Stand. Or perhaps you’d prefer the Swivel Stand for a beautiful view. Alternatively, you can mount it on a wall. Finally, choose from two models: 97G2 and 83G2.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO