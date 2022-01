In the first two seasons of Apple TV+'s Servant, Toby Kebbell's Sean and Rupert Grint's Julian served as the voices of "reason" when it came to Dorothy thinking that her dead son is actually alive and well, first with a doll and then with a different baby entirely, but their characters aren't without their own complications, as Sean has a passion for celebrity and Julian battles with substance abuse. While it's clear that these characters do care about Dorothy, audiences can't help but wonder how much longer they will commit to the delusion before attempting to bring her back to reality. Season 3 of Servant debuts on Apple TV+ on January 21, 2022.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO