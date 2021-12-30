End-of-Year Update: Where Does Florida Sports Betting Stand Entering 2022?

Every month seems to see new heights for sports betting in the U.S. A large part of this can be attributed to the large number of sporting events going on at once. The biggest sporting league that draws in money, as you might imagine, is the NFL, which sees the playoff race start heating up in November, along with some highly-watched Thanksgiving matchups. And don’t forget about college football, pro and college basketball, and the NHL, which all bring in plenty of betting money for sportsbooks. Not only that, but a major amount of available sportsbooks, beyond your typical DratKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM, are slowly becoming available in states with legal sports betting. Well, one state saw a major betting handle recently, and yet another record has been broken. Let’s check out how November sports betting revenue in Colorado shattered its previous record.

