Florida State

End-of-Year Update: Where Does Florida Sports Betting Stand Entering 2022?

By Jacob Wayne
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida has been one of the most interesting states to track in the sports betting legislative process, and we’ve covered the recent news in the state over the past couple of months on this site. The latest information coming out of Florida is that initiative 21-13, also known as the Florida...

Last stand for Florida wildlands

The Big Dipper shines brazenly for its nightly do-si-do with the North Star above a place where natural Florida’s future is turning. This landscape takes in preserves and ranches. It provides a corridor between South and Central Florida’s critical environments. The woods, wetlands, prairie and pasture here may save panthers from many foes, rescue birds in the claw of extinction and harbor native flora vanishing from the state.
Florida online sports betting ballot initiative still needs hundreds of thousands of signatures

Hundreds of thousands of signatures still need to be verified to get a Florida online sports betting ballot initiative in front of voters for the 2022 general election. A ballot initiative to legalize online sports betting in Florida for qualified sportsbook operators, and state tribes with a current gaming compact, currently has 233,527 verified signatures, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
Deadline to gather signatures for Florida’s sports-betting referendum approaches

The campaign to let voters decide next year whether to legalize sports betting statewide is on track, its proponents insist, notwithstanding appearances to the contrary. Florida’s Division of Elections reports the campaign to amend the Florida Constitution in 2022 has collected fewer than one-third of the 891,589 validated petition signatures it will need within the next 30 days and change to be published on the 2022 general election ballot.
Arizona Reports $777 Million in Sports Betting Handle in First Two Months

It hasn’t taken long for Arizona to leave its mark on the legal United States sports betting market, and on Friday, the state reported its numbers for its first two months of operations. Arizona launched sportsbooks and mobile betting applications on September 9, 2021, and the state quickly began to see significant interest and financial success. With $486 million reported in total wagers in October, Arizona’s first full month of sports betting was the best on record in the post-PASPA era, beating Nevada’s previous record of $286.5 million in June 2018.
Colorado Sports Betting Revenue Hit Record $36.8 Million in November

Every month seems to see new heights for sports betting in the U.S. A large part of this can be attributed to the large number of sporting events going on at once. The biggest sporting league that draws in money, as you might imagine, is the NFL, which sees the playoff race start heating up in November, along with some highly-watched Thanksgiving matchups. And don’t forget about college football, pro and college basketball, and the NHL, which all bring in plenty of betting money for sportsbooks. Not only that, but a major amount of available sportsbooks, beyond your typical DratKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM, are slowly becoming available in states with legal sports betting. Well, one state saw a major betting handle recently, and yet another record has been broken. Let’s check out how November sports betting revenue in Colorado shattered its previous record.
Arkansas Could Launch Mobile Sports Betting in Time for the 2022 Super Bowl

Following legislative momentum generated at the end of 2021, sports betting could become a real possibility for Arkansas in time for the Super Bowl in 2022. The Arkansas Racing Commission voted on December 30 to adopt new rules and regulations that would expand online sports betting offerings in the state. The rules set in place are expected to be approved by a legislative subcommittee in early 2022. Arkansas casinos have offered retail sports betting since June 2019, following the state’s approval in November 2018. To date, Arkansas has generated $104 million in total wagers and $1.9 million in total revenue.
Where the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection stands one year later

Attorney General Merrick Garland updated the public on the federal government’s unprecedented investigation into those who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection during a Wednesday afternoon press conference, marking the anniversary of the Capitol riot by promising to hold accountable those responsible for the day's events amid criticism of his department.
Texas named job quitting capital. Where does Wichita Falls stand?

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Now that Texas has received a new title of ‘Job Quitting’ state, we wondered where that leaves the City of Wichita Falls. With many businesses looking to hire help, one business owner said the hiring process can be frustrating. “Whenever they apply...it feels...
What Does Ok Stand For?

The term “OK” is typically used to mean “all right,” “acceptable,” or “OK.” It can be used as a synonym for “good” or “nice.” In some cases, it may also be used as an abbreviation for “old king.”
Indiana bills seek to regulate teaching race in upcoming session

Two wide-ranging bills in the Indiana House and Senate cover what schools cannot teach about race. | Darron Cummings / AP. Indiana would ban the teaching of certain ideas about race, including those that might make any student feel guilty or uncomfortable, while also prohibiting schools from requiring employee training on banned race-related ideas, according to two bills drafted for the legislature.
Healthcare Update: State of Michigan now recognizing other state health care licenses

Niles, MI — Michigan is joining 21 other states, allowing healthcare licenses across the country to be recognized in the state. The Senate bill means immediate relief for the states epidemic related shortage of healthcare workers. This applies to nurses, physicians and anyone licensed under article 15 in the Michigan health public code. Healthcare workers from across the country, whether they share a border with the state or not can help provide work or flexibility in the state of Michigan.
COVID In Minnesota: State’s Now Had Over 10K ICU Hospitalizations Since Start Of Pandemic

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — As the FDA has announced its approval of COVID-19 booster doses for kids as young as 12, Minnesota reported 6,780 new cases and 48 more deaths Wednesday. The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health place the total case count at 1,028,986, which includes 14,701 reinfections. Since the start of the pandemic, 10,564 Minnesotans have died from the virus. “Today’s newly reported cases include some cases that were delayed in getting reported to us due to a reporting error from an external lab,” the health department reported, also noting that the cases in Monday’s data were up through...
