COVID Cases Force Secretary Of State To Move Services Online Monday

The state announced 4,263 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday and including backlog. On Monday, December 27, 2021, DHHS announced 380 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 26. Today’s results include 236 people who tested positive by PCR test and 144 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1,378 new cases from Thursday, December 23 (950 by PCR and 428 by antigen test); 1,275 new cases from Friday, December 24 (1,009 by PCR and 266 by antigen test); and 624 new cases from Saturday, December 25 (605 by PCR and 19 by antigen test); Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 57 new cases from Saturday, December 18 (52 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,812; an additional 28 new cases from Sunday, December 19 (18 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,296; an additional 99 new cases from Monday, December 20 (55 by PCR and 44 by antigen test) for a new total of 776; an additional 300 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (198 by PCR and 102 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,299; and an additional 122 new cases from Wednesday, December 22 (69 by PCR and 53 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,210. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,026 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO