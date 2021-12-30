ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Cases Force Secretary Of State To Move Services Online Monday

By 9 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmid an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases statewide, the...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Livingston Parish News

State adds more than 12K confirmed, suspected COVID-19 cases in Monday report

The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 9,804 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with positive results coming from nearly one out of every five tests, continuing the state’s recent spike in new cases. The state also reported 2,360 new “probable” cases, as well as nine confirmed COVID-19 deaths and eight...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

State Reports 30 New COVID-19 Deaths, 4,263 Cases With 829 Under Age 18 Monday

The state announced 4,263 new COVID-19 cases over the long holiday and including backlog. On Monday, December 27, 2021, DHHS announced 380 new positive test results for COVID-19 for Sunday, December 26. Today’s results include 236 people who tested positive by PCR test and 144 who tested positive by antigen test. DHHS also announced 1,378 new cases from Thursday, December 23 (950 by PCR and 428 by antigen test); 1,275 new cases from Friday, December 24 (1,009 by PCR and 266 by antigen test); and 624 new cases from Saturday, December 25 (605 by PCR and 19 by antigen test); Additionally, DHHS announced an additional 57 new cases from Saturday, December 18 (52 by PCR and 5 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,812; an additional 28 new cases from Sunday, December 19 (18 by PCR and 10 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,296; an additional 99 new cases from Monday, December 20 (55 by PCR and 44 by antigen test) for a new total of 776; an additional 300 new cases from Tuesday, December 21 (198 by PCR and 102 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,299; and an additional 122 new cases from Wednesday, December 22 (69 by PCR and 53 by antigen test) for a new total of 1,210. Test results for previous days are still being processed and updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard. There are now 8,026 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID Surge Closes Secretary of State’s Offices Through Jan. 17

Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases statewide, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White is announcing that all Secretary of State departments — including Driver Services facilities — will not conduct in-person transactions from Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022. All departments and driver services facilities will...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Illinois State
Arizona Mirror

Secretary of State’s online signature-gathering system breaks after redistricting

Voters who want to sign online petitions and the candidates who need those signatures to get their names on the ballot this November are being thwarted by a glitch in the secretary of state’s system caused by the decennial redistricting process.  And in counties that are overseeing springtime municipal elections, the glitch likely won’t be […] The post Secretary of State’s online signature-gathering system breaks after redistricting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
kubaradio.com

Sacramento State Moving Courses Online Amid Rising COVID-19 Case Numbers

(Sacramento, CA) — Sacramento State officials have moved classes online for the first two weeks of the semester because of rapidly increasing COVID-19 cases in the county. Sacramento County has recorded its highest case rate of the entire pandemic. The average case rate over the last seven days was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
therecord-online.com

State COVID case update

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 17,390 new COVID-19 cases, the sixth day in a row the total has been over 17,000 but down nearly six thousand from the record high set on Dec. 31 at 23,268. The state reported 5,629 residents hospitalized, an...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
wirx.com

State Reports More Than 61,000 New COVID Cases Thursday Through Monday

Michigan is reporting 61,235 additional cases of COVID-19 for Thursday through Monday. That’s an average of 12,247 per day across the five days. The state has recorded more than 1,568,000 cases since the pandemic started. It had 298 additional deaths for Thursday through Monday, bringing that total to 27,286. Berrien County has had a total of 22,754 cases and 368 deaths. Van Buren County has had 11,918 cases and 192 deaths. Cass County has had 7,788 cases and 103 deaths.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
CBS Chicago

Expert Describes Recent COVID Surge As ‘A Flash Flood’ As More People Test Positive For The Virus

CHICAGO (CBS) – In Chicago and the suburbs, it’s being called a tidal wave of cases as numbers of COVID patients increase following the recent surge. CBS 2’s Chris Tye continues coverage with what families with one or two cases in their home should be thinking about as quarantine and isolation have begun. When the virus goes from theoretical and out in the world to right down the hall, mindsets change. It’s normal, and some unconventional ideas start to take shape. Leading medical experts say “stick to the science.” Chris: Is it safe to say that at some point everybody is going to get...
CHICAGO, IL
Observer

Rising COVID cases forces change in county protocols

MAYVILLE — The substantial volume of COVID-19 case reports in recent days has exceeded the capacity of the County Health Department and the New York state contact tracing team to individually contact every Chautauqua County resident with a positive COVID-19 test result. “You no longer should expect to receive...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
casscountyonline.com

Indiana Governor signs COVID-19 executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS – On Dec. 29, 2021, Governor Eric J. Holcomb signed Executive Orders 21-33 and 21-34. The Executive Orders expire on Jan. 31, 2022. SOURCE: News release from Office of Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb.

