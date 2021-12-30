Petoskey, St. Francis Pick Up Wins in Lake Michigan Cup

GRAND HAVEN — Petoskey and Traverse City St. Francis picked up wins at the Lake Michigan Cup on Wednesday, while Traverse City West dropped its first game of the tournament.

The Northmen bounced back from a loss with a strong 60-31 win over Muskegon Heights, with Jace Copeland being named to the All-Tournament list after the game.

The Gladiators also rebounded from a loss against Grand Haven to secure a 61-58 win over Spring Lake. St. Francis held a 26-23 lead at halftime. Wyatt Nausadis had 15 points after scoring 27 on Tuesday night.

Grand Haven continued its strong play in its home tournament by jumping out to a 22-4 lead over Traverse City West by the end of the first quarter. The Titans ended up losing, 79-55.