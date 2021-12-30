ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, NY

Norwich, Windsor secure violence prevention funding

By Jackie Gillis
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 6 days ago

Last week, a local elected official announced school violence prevention funding for two school districts.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney was able to secure funding from the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance’s Preventing School Violence program.

The Norwich School District received $134,517 and the Windsor Cental School District received $426,434.

Tenney said in a press release that, quote, “Children should always feel safe while in the classroom setting and these funds work to ensure the security of our schools and children” end quote.

