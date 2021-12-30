ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Mayo Clinic updating masking policy

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N5GdU_0dYgGOMW00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Mayo Clinic is changing it’s mask policy.

Beginning January 3rd, Mayo Clinic is asking all patients and visitors to wear surgical/procedural masks. Patients with unacceptable masks, which are those with exhalation valves, gaiters, or bandanas, will be required to wear a medical-grade mask mask, whether it is provided by Mayo Clinic or they provide it themselves.

According to Mayo, studies have found high-quality cloth masks may perform similarly to a medical-grade mask.

But single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters and bandanas do not provide optimal protection.

“This is a proactive change to reduce the risk of transmission on our campuses and ensure an environment for our most vulnerable patients,” said Mayo Clinic Health System infectious disease experts.

Masks with valves will also not be allowed.

Anyone coming to the hospital who does not have an acceptable mask will be given one when they check-in.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Mayo Clinic fires 1% of staff due to COVID vaccine requirement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (WKBT) — About 1 percent of Mayo Clinic Health System’s staff were fired Wednesday after failing to comply with Mayo’s requirement that they be vaccinated against COVID-19. The health system released a statement saying that 99% of employees across all Mayo Clinic locations complied with the vaccination program. “Mayo Clinic transitioned to a required COVID-19 vaccination program for...
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATED: Mayo, Gundersen offering COVID-19 vaccine booster for 12 to 15-year-olds

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Mayo Clinic and Gundersen Health Systems are offering the Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds starting this week. The head of Mayo Clinic’s vaccine research, Dr. Gregory Poland, said, the decision reflects FDA guidelines. “Just as we predicted, we have a major surge right after the holidays because of travel, and people getting together and...
LA CROSSE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
La Crosse, WI
Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

DHS: COVID-19 pill available in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKBT) — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday that the state has received its first allocation of the pills to treat COVID-19. The oral antiviral treatments molnupiravir and Paxlovid treat patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. The initial supply is extremely limited and the National Institutes of Health have told providers to prioritize prescribing the treatment to...
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse County COVID contact tracers reach capacity

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse County Health Department’s contact tracers for new COVID-19 cases have reached capacity, it announced Wednesday on its Facebook page. “Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, we have reached capacity. some positive cases may not receive a phone call,” the post said. Those who are tested will receive their results from a testing...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Being realistic with New Year’s health resolutions

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)- Mayo Clinic Health experts want to help you make realistic New Year’s resolutions. Getting in better shape is consistently one of the most common New Year’s resolutions people make each year, but many have a hard time following through. Mayo Clinic physical therapist, Dani Johnson says one of the first hurdles that trips a lot of...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayo Clinic Health System#Masking
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Worries about testing shortage rise as National Guard deployment at community testing sites ends on Saturday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT)  — Some people are having a difficult time getting COVID-19 rapid tests, and the difficulty is expected to increase as the National Guard ends its deployment with community testing sites on Saturday. Sarah Schultz and her family began having headaches and fevers — symptoms of COVID-19 — soon after their close contact with someone who tested...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse businesses say wedding industry is booming

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest nights for love. “Everyone gets engaged over the holidays,” said Meagan Bjornstad, manager of Charlotte’s Bridal and Formal Wear in La Crosse. And while there seems to be a shortage of everything, there is no shortage of brides. “All of our stylists were booked solid today,” Bjornstad said....
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Rotary Lights begins takedown after a tough season

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The beginning of the new year means the end of the season for La Crosse’s Rotary Lights display. Volunteers began taking down millions of lights Saturday. Rotary Lights president Pat Stephens says that the takedown takes about seven to eight days depending on the weather. On New Year’s Eve, Riverside Park was open until 1...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Gundersen has record-setting COVID testing day, will begin capping daily tests

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Gundersen Health System is capping services at its North Side testing site at 600 tests a weekday, and 300 tests a day on weekends and holidays. Gundersen announced the new protocol after its busiest day yet. The drive-through service served nearly 700 patients in need of COVID-19 testing today. Mayo Clinic Health System maxed out...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Parenting Place’s diaper bank beats yearly diaper distribution record in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — The Parenting Place in La Crosse has distributed a record of more than 130,000 diapers to families through its weekly diaper bank this year. Last year’s totals were 104,476 diapers. One in three families needs assistance getting diapers. With the bank, Parenting Place is helping to offset that cost for anyone who needs it. “They...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Nearly $7,800 of school supplies collected for students at Fort McCoy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Nearly $7,800 of school supplies will help Afghan children at Fort McCoy. The donations were gathered during the “Operation Allies Welcome School Supply Drive.” Nearly 2,000 Afghans at the Monroe County military installation are attending classes on base. Community members were quick to respond. “We did not know what to expect. But once again the...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
919
Post
211K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy