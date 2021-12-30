Mayo Clinic updating masking policy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Mayo Clinic is changing it’s mask policy.

Beginning January 3rd, Mayo Clinic is asking all patients and visitors to wear surgical/procedural masks. Patients with unacceptable masks, which are those with exhalation valves, gaiters, or bandanas, will be required to wear a medical-grade mask mask, whether it is provided by Mayo Clinic or they provide it themselves.

According to Mayo, studies have found high-quality cloth masks may perform similarly to a medical-grade mask.

But single-layer cloth masks, neck gaiters and bandanas do not provide optimal protection.

“This is a proactive change to reduce the risk of transmission on our campuses and ensure an environment for our most vulnerable patients,” said Mayo Clinic Health System infectious disease experts.

Masks with valves will also not be allowed.

Anyone coming to the hospital who does not have an acceptable mask will be given one when they check-in.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.