Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted Significant Wind, Blowing Snow, and Whiteout Impacts Expected Tonight into Wednesday .A winter storm will bring accumulating snow and strong winds to the region through Wednesday. Winds will gust to 30 to 50 mph with the strongest wind gusts 40 to 50 mph west of I94. Combined with falling snow, these strong winds will lead to significant reductions in visibility with periodic whiteout conditions, especially in rural, open areas. Wind-prone areas of southeast Minnesota will be especially susceptible to prolonged poor visibility and strong winds where a Blizzard Warning is in effect. Accumulating snow will be highest north of I-94 where 3 to 6 inches is expected. The winds north of I-94 will gust 30 to 40 mph...increasing through the morning and continuing into the afternoon. Generally 1 to 3" expected between I-90 and I-94 with an inch or less south of I-90. There will be travel impacts, including the morning commute. Plan now and check road conditions and the latest forecast before heading out. Be prepared to adjust travel if conditions warrant it. Isolated power outages will be possible. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and total snow accumulations of an inch or two. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

DODGE COUNTY, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO