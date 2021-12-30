ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Kuskokwim Delta by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-30 15:30:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-31 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Kuskokwim Delta WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 05:51:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-06 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST THURSDAY * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations 1 to 3 inches, with ice accumulations a tenth to two tenths inches possible. * WHERE...Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and of Oregon. * WHEN...Until noon PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation will start as a rain to snow mix tonight. Best chance for freezing rain will be from approximately 1 AM PST to 7 AM PST Thursday morning, before transitioning back to rain afterwards.
GILLIAM COUNTY, OR
Wbaltv.com

Winter weather advisory canceled, but icy spots possible

BALTIMORE -- *UPDATE* 7:20 a.m. - The National Weather Service has canceled the Winter Weather Advisory. The freezing drizzle did not occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates relating to another winter storm later this week. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Wednesday morning. The advisory takes...
BALTIMORE, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baxter, Boone, Fulton, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 10:19:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 16:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Baxter; Boone; Fulton; Independence; Izard; Jackson; Lawrence; Marion; Randolph; Searcy; Sharp; Stone Accumulating Snow on Thursday A bout of wintry weather looks likely for portions of northern central, eastern, and northeastern Arkansas late Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon, with central Arkansas possibly seeing some flurries early Thursday morning initially. Accumulations will likely be the greatest over northeastern Arkansas, with totals between a half inch to one inch possible Thursday morning and afternoon. Locations further westward and southwestward from far northeastern Arkansas are anticipated to pick up between a good dusting to a half inch of snow through Thursday morning and afternoon. Winter weather related impacts (if any arise) will likely be associated with the areas that see the greatest accumulations and/or snowfall rates over northeastern Arkansas. Across southern central and portions of southeastern Arkansas, a wintry mix will be possible through Thursday morning, but no significant accumulations are anticipated, and impacts should remain minimal (if any at all).
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Appling, Tattnall, Toombs, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-06 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-06 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Appling; Tattnall; Toombs; Wayne The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Altamaha River At Baxley affecting Toombs, Tattnall, Wayne and Appling Counties. For the ALTAMAHA...including Baxley, Everett City, Charlotteville, Doctortown...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Altamaha River At Baxley. * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 74.5 feet, Flooding of agricultural and timber lands is expected. Deens Landing and Linton Carter Landing boat ramps, picnic areas and parking lots begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 73.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to 75.3 feet Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 74.5 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 76.7 feet on 03/06/2021. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
APPLING COUNTY, GA
CBS Baltimore

Winter Weather Advisory For Wednesday Morning, Plus More Snow On The Way?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect Wednesday morning for parts of Maryland as some of our communities could get a round of freezing rain. The advisory—which covers all or part of Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties—will be in place from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. It was issued because freezing rain could leave behind a glaze of ice, creating hazardous road conditions for drivers during their morning commute. That’s not the only system worth keeping an eye on either. WJZ is also tracking a storm...
BALTIMORE, MD
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Mower, Olmsted by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 03:34:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, check 511ia.org in Iowa, 511mn.org in Minnesota, and 511wi.gov in Wisconsin. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Mower; Olmsted Significant Wind, Blowing Snow, and Whiteout Impacts Expected Tonight into Wednesday .A winter storm will bring accumulating snow and strong winds to the region through Wednesday. Winds will gust to 30 to 50 mph with the strongest wind gusts 40 to 50 mph west of I94. Combined with falling snow, these strong winds will lead to significant reductions in visibility with periodic whiteout conditions, especially in rural, open areas. Wind-prone areas of southeast Minnesota will be especially susceptible to prolonged poor visibility and strong winds where a Blizzard Warning is in effect. Accumulating snow will be highest north of I-94 where 3 to 6 inches is expected. The winds north of I-94 will gust 30 to 40 mph...increasing through the morning and continuing into the afternoon. Generally 1 to 3" expected between I-90 and I-94 with an inch or less south of I-90. There will be travel impacts, including the morning commute. Plan now and check road conditions and the latest forecast before heading out. Be prepared to adjust travel if conditions warrant it. Isolated power outages will be possible. BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and total snow accumulations of an inch or two. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Dodge, Olmsted, Mower and Fillmore Counties. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, until noon CST today. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from noon today to 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. The dangerous conditions will impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
DODGE COUNTY, MN
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Until 9 A.M. Wednesday Due To Freezing Rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The threat of freezing rain has prompted a winter weather advisory for the entire Philadelphia region until 9 a.m. Wednesday. This will mainly impact Interstate 95 and eastern parts of the area. The rain is expected to cause a light glaze of ice due to cold morning temperatures and road surfaces, according to the National Weather Service. Winter Weather Advisory this morning for a light glaze of ice. Some freezing rain/drizzle this morning with temps at or below freezing. Road surfaces are also cold; watch for slippery conditions on untreated surfaces especially bridges and overpasses. #dewx #mdwx #njwx #pawx —...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather And Wind Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– Bitter cold conditions are setting in across the area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Wednesday as temperatures fall to the teens. A Wind Advisory is also in effect as blustery winds gust over 40 miles per hour. The wind is expected to cause blowing and drifting snow that can create hazardous driving conditions in open areas. Off and on snow showers possible Wednesday, with little to no accumulation. By Thursday and Friday, wind chills are near zero with temperatures between 10 and 20 degrees.
CHICAGO, IL

