Rain Infiltrates San Luis Obispo County For Christmas

By Submit News to our Editor
 6 days ago
Sunny days are expected across the Central Coast to ring in the New Year

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY – A Christmas storm system began in San Luis Obispo (SLO) County on Dec. 22, bringing over four inches of rain in some parts of the county. But, some sunshine is expected to come our way just in time for the New Year.

The county got so much rain on Thursday, Dec. 23, that the 101 shut down both directions near the Santa Rosa exit in San Luis Obispo. The rain also produced plenty of other road closures and flooding over the holiday weekend. Also, on Dec. 23, the intersection at 21st and Pine and Riverside flooded in Paso Robles.

Nearly 5,000 customers were without power in Morro Bay on the morning of Dec. 26. According to the PG&E outage map, a total of 961 customers are without power as of 12:20 on Dec. 27. With most of the outages in Morro Bay and Los Osos. And one each in Atascadero and Oceano. As of Dec. 29, all power has been restored.

On Dec. 27, A rockslide on Highway 41, outside of Atascadero, caused a multiple car vehicle crash on Monday night around 9:30 p.m.

The collision occurred around a curve, and officials say additional cars became involved as they drove around the bend. Three vehicles were involved, with minor injuries reported.

Caltrans crews worked to clear the scene, and the highway was reopened just after 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

Rainfall measurements (in inches) from Dec. 22 through Dec. 29 morning from SLO County Public works and Paso Robles City:

  • Shandon: 2.48
  • Paso Robles: 3.93
  • Templeton: 4.80
  • Atascadero: 2.96
  • Creston: 3.12
  • Santa Margarita: 3.84

County rainfall totals can be followed here.

Paso Robles City Rainfall Totals here.

Additionally, Highway 1 to Big Sur is closed due to rockslides. A 45-mile stretch of the highway is closed between Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County and near Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County while crews remove rocks covering the road.

As of Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m., there is no estimated time for reopening from CalTrans. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Following a few days of sunshine expected from Friday through Sunday, a much smaller front is predicted to come through the Central Coast.

