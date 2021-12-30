ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill salon sees success during pandemic turn into growth at new location

By Mark Hall
 6 days ago

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The hair salon business has been hit hard by the pandemic but a Cumberland County business continues to expand and the owner says it has been a team effort.

Roots Salon in Camp Hill continues to provide service to clients during the pandemic. “When COVID hit I remember saying to everyone ‘my goodness I don’t know how we are going to stay open if we have to close for more than two weeks,” Owner, Andrea Smith said.

She also says there were some challenging times during the pandemic. “Navigating through everyone had different perspectives and how everyone thinks certain things should have been handled,” Smith said.

Smith says the next three months were a struggle but she and her staff stayed together and got through the tough times away from work. “We constantly were on zoom with each other and talked with each other and talked about what everyone was going through and we really had a support system,” Smith said.

Roots is a family affair. Smith’s son-in-law Tyler runs the barbershop on the first floor. His wife Abbie is a stylist and her sister Hannah is a nail tech. And there’s more, Hannah’s husband Noah runs the business webpage, and Smith’s great nephew Caleb handles scheduling at the front desk. “We actually thrived during that time. We hired ten staff members and some stylists and some assistants because we knew we needed extra help with the laundry and keeping things sanitary,” Smith said.

Roots will uproot and move to a new location in the spring. Smith made the investment to buy the space because more clients continue to rely on their services. “Don’t look to the right or left at what everyone else is doing. Just stay focused, understand what is happening around you, and don’t be afraid,” Smith said.

Smith says it is important to set goals as the new property she bought was one she set 15 years ago.

abc27 News

abc27 News

