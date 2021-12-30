ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Virtual pop-up market highlights small local businesses

By Palo Alto Weekly staff
PaloAltoOnline
PaloAltoOnline
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Whether it's treats to ring in the new year or belated holiday presents for loved ones — or yourself — one Peninsula neighborhood association is offering a...

paloaltoonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PaloAltoOnline

New plan would refurbish, partially demolish Nut House building

Property owner seeks to add courtyard and outdoor lounge, remove back portion of building. The California Avenue building that for decades housed the beloved Antonio's Nut House bar would be partially demolished, reconstructed and furnished with a new dining pavilion under a plan recently submitted by the property owner. Located...
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Developer hopes to bring 70 new apartments to University Avenue

Plans submitted to city show four-story building with office space on the ground floor; 20% of apartments would be designated as affordable. Emboldened by a positive response from the City Council, a developer has filed a formal application to construct a four-story building with 70 apartments and ground-floor office space on University Avenue. Of the apartments, 20% would be rented out as affordable housing.
PALO ALTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redwood City, CA
Government
Redwood City, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Sunnyvale, CA
Local
California Government
Palo Alto, CA
Government
Palo Alto, CA
Business
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Redwood City, CA
PaloAltoOnline

2021: How it started, how it's ending

If 2020 was the year our lives turned upside down, 2021 could be seen as the continuing rollercoaster of pandemic life. This year presented a whirlwind of transitions as we stood in line for COVID-19 tests and vaccines, adapted to shifting protocols at public places and went back and forth between in-person and virtual meetings.
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Bay#Online Shops
PaloAltoOnline

A peek back at the top 10 most-read stories in Palo Alto over the past 12 months

The lingering pandemic continued to dominate headlines in 2021, so it's no surprise that a fair number of articles on the Palo Alto Weekly's list of most-read stories of the year are related to COVID-19 and its fallout. But that wasn't the only topic readers were interested in. Land-use issues and crime also captured people's attention, including multiple high-value retail heists and a plague of hate crimes. Complaints that a billionaire's residence was being used for business purposes also garnered plenty of interest.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Berman, Low seek fresh Assembly terms in different districts

Assembly member Marc Berman announced Monday that he will seek a new term in Sacramento, where he hopes to represent a newly reconfigured Midpeninsula district. Berman, D-Menlo Park, is a former Palo Alto City Council member who was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. He is running to represent the new District 23, which includes much of his current domain in the Midpeninsula, including Mountain View, Palo Alto, most of Menlo Park and western San Mateo County. Unlike Berman's current district, the new one will also include communities along the coast and south of Daly City, including Pacifica and Half Moon Bay, as well as the Santa Clara County cities of Saratoga and Campbell.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

Around Town: Santa Clara County supplies $75K to extend Avenidas' Rainbow Collective program

Also, Google boosts JobTrain with $250K grant to assist in economic recovery effort. In the latest Around Town column, news about Avenidas' Rainbow Collective program securing more funds from Santa Clara County, Google's quarter-million dollar grant to JobTrain and promotions at the county District Attorney's Office. PASSING WITH FLYING COLORS...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Seafood
News Break
Politics
PaloAltoOnline

Mural-making class brings students together to create public art

Palo Alto Art Center's new class for teens created a mural now installed near the center's entrance. Visitors to the Palo Alto Art Center and the Rinconada Library are getting a fun, colorful welcome these days: A dense cityscape and a lush forest have sprung up near the Newell Road entrance to the complex, all brought to life by the hands of a friendly artistic character who seems to reside between the city and the wild.
PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

East Palo Alto to discuss controversial housing purchase policy

A housing policy proposed by the city of East Palo Alto is attracting the attention — and vitriol — of homeowners and landlords. On Sunday, opponents rallied in front of East Palo Alto City Hall to protest the policy. In recent weeks, residents and outside community members have waited in a digital queue to comment in hourslong, evening City Council meetings that extended close to midnight.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
PaloAltoOnline

PaloAltoOnline

Palo Alto, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

If it's useful and local, it's on PaloAltoOnline.com

 https://www.PaloAltoOnline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy