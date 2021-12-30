ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Scenes from Penn State players feeding giraffes on a visit to Busch Gardens

By Joe Hermitt
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Penn State football team took a break from preparing for the Arkansas Razorbacks by visiting a staple of the Tampa area, Busch...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Father of Caleb Williams details keys to transfer destination

As everyone continues to follow the breaking development of the Oklahoma Sooners star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams entering the transfer portal, more information has come to light on the situation. According to Pete Thamel, Carl Williams, father of the Sooners quarterback, tells Yahoo Sports that the family has followed the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Trusted college football writer Bruce Feldman dropped a major bomb on Tuesday, reporting that Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh may want an NFL reunion. According to Feldman, “Sources from both from the NFL side, and at Michigan, tell The Athletic that Jim Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#Busch Gardens#Amusement Park#Penn State Football#American Football#Psu
FanSided

Caleb Williams rumors: Lane Kiffin sends message to Oklahoma transfer

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin’s Twitter activity shows that he is interested in recent transfer portal entrant Caleb Williams. Oklahoma has already lost Spencer Rattler to the transfer portal, and they may be on the verge of losing another. Caleb Williams, who took over for Rattler as the Sooners’ starting quarterback, announced on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal, but did not rule out a return to Oklahoma. There are going to be a ton of programs interested in the true freshman and five-star recruit.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game. According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Oklahoma’s Caleb Williams Announces Big Decision

Oklahoma Sooners five-star freshman quarterback Caleb Williams announced on Monday afternoon that he will be entering the NCAA’s transfer portal. Earlier on Monday, speculation began to swirl about Williams entering the NCAA’s transfer portal, though it didn’t become official until this afternoon. Williams, who took over for...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Caleb Williams transfer rumors: Favorites to land QB revealed

Caleb Williams is in the transfer portal and the rumors are already flying about which programs he’ll land with. Two top suitors have emerged. Though it wasn’t necessarily unexpected, Caleb Williams brought the worst fears of Oklahoma Sooners fans to life on Monday as the quarterback announced that he’d entered the transfer portal after his freshman season in Norman and in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
WDVM 25

Former Gonzaga star Caleb Williams announced he will enter the transfer portal, keeping Oklahoma as an option

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Former Gonzaga Eagles star, and five-star recruit Caleb Williams announced on his personal twitter account he would be entering the transfer portal, but still keeping Oklahoma University as an option for his college football future. WIlliams pointed to “sudden changes” as a reason for him to search for his right path. […]
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nick Saban’s Honest Admission

You can count Alabama head coach Nick Saban among the many higher-ups in college football who isn’t exactly eager to see the College Football Playoff expanded. Speaking to the media on Monday, Saban dismissed the idea that adding more teams would mitigate the number of blowouts in the College Football Playoff. He said that the current College Football Playoff already features the four best teams and can’t see the logic to adding lower-ranked teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

5 College Football teams headed for a hefty drop in 2022

Even as early as right now, college football teams are capable of indicating a rise or fall in their performances next season. Here are five that fall into the latter. Whether it is because of the loss of a player, the loss of a coach, or their current showing merely being a fluke, there are multiple college football teams that are bound to take a bit of a tumble between now and the 2022-23 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
129K+
Followers
55K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy