Wind and snow conditions are so extreme as of Monday morning in Eastern Oregon that many snow plow drivers cannot see the roads well enough to plow them. That’s prompted the Oregon Department of Transportation to close Interstate 84 from Pendleton to Baker City, and at least seven state routes and more local roads are also closed. Transportation officials have asked all motorists in the Umatilla County area to stay home. They’re warning that anyone who drives on a closed roadway risks being stranded until conditions improve.

2 DAYS AGO