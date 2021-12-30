ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Near Record Warmth Late Week

By Cam Tran
WESH
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going to be nearing or hitting record highs as we go into...

www.wesh.com

WESH

Sun and Clouds, Stray Sprinkle

We are going to see a warm afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Tonight we'll see partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. A weak cold front will bring a spot shower late week. This weekend we're going to see a warm up. A stronger cold front will move in Monday of next week and bringing a better chance of rain showers.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Temperatures warm up before another cold front

The rollercoaster of temperatures continues with warmer weather today before another cold front arrives. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Michelle Morgan says, “Today temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 60s nearing 70s under partly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
delawarebusinessnow.com

Chances increase for late week snow

Delaware could see more snow on Thursday night and into Friday. According to the National Weather Service, confidence remains high that most of the area will receive accumulating snow in that period. Updates are available at https://www.weather.gov/phi/winter. Early maps show a more than 80% chance of snow in much of...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Showers Around, Mainly Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Showers will continue to develop across the area Tuesday morning, with a few lingering into the early afternoon. Brief downpours are possible as these showers develop and move slowly from south to north through the area. First to see the rain was the Keys before they moved into Miami-Dade, Broward will be the last to see the showers later in the morning. Sunshine will break through the clouds once the rain moves off the coast, allowing temperatures to climb above 80 degrees this afternoon. Another cold front moves south through the Florida Peninsula on Friday but washes out before reaching South Florida. As high pressure builds in behind this front it will create a gusty ocean breeze here. Gusts over 20 mph area expected all weekend leading to rough surf, rip currents, and boating hazards. A shower can’t be ruled out but will be brief given they will be moving with the stronger breeze. Temperatures will not move much given the stronger ocean breeze. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s while highs remain just below 80 degrees. The next significant cold front looks like it will impact the area by the middle of next week.
MIAMI, FL

