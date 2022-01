A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Thursday and Friday due to an expected winter storm & frigid Arctic air. Arctic air returns tonight. The low drops to the upper 20s. By sunrise Thursday, snow showers will be developing around Nashville. Snow will quickly become more widespread and intensify by mid morning. Farther south, over the southern two tiers of counties in Middle Tennessee, a few hours of sleet and freezing rain will be possible. As much as 0.3" of ice build up will be possible in parts of southeastern Middle Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 10 HOURS AGO