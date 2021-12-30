Gun attack in Mexico kills 8 at two homes, including baby boy

MEXICO CITY — Authorities in north-central Mexico says a shooting attack has killed eight people at two homes, including a baby boy.

Officials says the assailants apparently targeted four men who were at one home, killing them and a woman. Another man wounded there died of his wound Wednesday.

Guanajuato state prosecutors say three other people were wounded in the attack late Tuesday and are in serious condition at local hospitals.

At a nearby house, police found a 16-year-old girl and a 16-month-old boy dead of gunshot wounds.

Officials say it isn’t clear if they also were attacked or had simply been hit by stray bullets from the first shooting.

