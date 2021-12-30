What to know about Omicron and its symptoms

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Omicron variant is correlated with less severe illness and milder symptoms.

Dr. Lance Faddis with Mercy Northwest Arkansas says the less severe symptoms are most associated with the new variant.

“The congestion, body aches, fevers, those types of things have not seemed to change too dramatically as far as what I’ve seen,” Faddis said.

Other common symptoms of the variant include headaches, sore throat and fatigue.

However, the loss of taste or smell isn’t closely associated with Omicron.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.