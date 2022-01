There are about 100,000 parking spaces in downtown Houston, tens of thousands them open to the public at various times. While complex on the back end as it merges various databases and IT systems, the plan by ParkHouston, which oversees public parking spaces, is to offer users more up-to-date maps online and on their smartphones, and, perhaps eventually, digital signs that point drivers to the nearest spaces to keep them from circling the block.

