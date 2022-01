SAN ANTONIO — Six Flags Fiesta Texas is preparing for its New Year's Eve celebration, which will also kick off its 30th anniversary year. The fireworks show will feature the biggest display in the park's history, a press release said. The launch sites are being placed across the quarry wall and will be visible from anywhere in the park. The display is set to start right at midnight and the park is extending its hours to include the celebration.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO