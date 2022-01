This is simply a good reminder now that Christmas is over with. Earlier in the year, Amazon had announced that they will be extending their return date deadlines this holiday season. For the second year in a row, you can return anything that you bought after October 1, 2021 by the end of JANUARY 2022. It is important to note that the deadline has been extended, but WHAT you can actually return, has not changed.

